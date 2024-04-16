StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 9.0 %
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
