StockNews.com Lowers KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

KVH Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

KVHI opened at $5.26 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $103.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

