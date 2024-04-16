StockNews.com Lowers KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
KVH Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
KVHI opened at $5.26 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $103.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
