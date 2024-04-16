Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $259.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.47 and a 200 day moving average of $261.76. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

