HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 16.8 %
NASDAQ HTCR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
About HeartCore Enterprises
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
