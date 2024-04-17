HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 16.8 %

NASDAQ HTCR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HeartCore Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.