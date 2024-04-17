Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 426,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.6 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
