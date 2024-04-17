Heroes of Mavia Price Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00004554 BTC on exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $85.01 million and $33.46 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 39.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 2.98178943 USD and is up 8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $32,155,613.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

