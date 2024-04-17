Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS BUFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 648,590 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

