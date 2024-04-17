Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Drops By 10.3%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

CPS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 107,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,647. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 284,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 25.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 162,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

