Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

LLY stock traded up $5.22 on Wednesday, reaching $751.96. 2,342,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,579. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.01.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

