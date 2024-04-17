TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,715 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 522,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

