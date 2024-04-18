11,616 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Fortrea Trading Down 0.8 %
Fortrea stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.
About Fortrea
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
