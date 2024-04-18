5,732 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,020.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.