Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 398,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $332.83 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $329.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

