Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 16,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 222,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Better Choice Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

