Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Announces Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of BX opened at $123.19 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,471,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,244,379,000 after buying an additional 880,745 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Blackstone by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,085,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,765,000 after buying an additional 839,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

