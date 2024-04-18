Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lessened by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

