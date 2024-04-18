CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 156,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,251,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $461.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.19.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
