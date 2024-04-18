Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $297.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $334.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $380.80.

CHTR opened at $258.03 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $254.31 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.23 and a 200 day moving average of $355.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 51.3% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

