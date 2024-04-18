Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.76 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

