CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Decreased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

