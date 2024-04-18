Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Raised by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

