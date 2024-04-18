Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

