CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the transportation company's stock. Benchmark's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 7,985,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,858,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. CSX's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

