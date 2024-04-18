Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,302,000 after purchasing an additional 196,507 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,561,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,382,000 after purchasing an additional 333,502 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,152. The company has a market capitalization of $368.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.80.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.