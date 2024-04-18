Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 121 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $125.89 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.