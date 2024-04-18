Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.29. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

