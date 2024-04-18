Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.