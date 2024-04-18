Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00003193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $240.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00054708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,488,332 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

