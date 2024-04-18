Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the quarter. Global SuperDividend US ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 52,433.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,681. The firm has a market cap of $596.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

