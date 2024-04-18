Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.94 Million Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. THOR Industries accounts for about 2.7% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 97.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,807,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,995. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.56. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

