Head to Head Comparison: Scilex (SCLX) and Its Peers

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Scilex to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Scilex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex -244.60% N/A -112.17% Scilex Competitors -4,772.64% -235.96% -45.71%

Volatility and Risk

Scilex has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $46.74 million -$114.33 million -0.91 Scilex Competitors $584.65 million -$33.96 million 7.45

This table compares Scilex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scilex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scilex. Scilex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Scilex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scilex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scilex Competitors 1421 4421 11148 199 2.59

Scilex presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 583.76%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 121.48%. Given Scilex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Scilex is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Scilex rivals beat Scilex on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

