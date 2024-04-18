HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.66. 154,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,946. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average of $184.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $653,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,770 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

