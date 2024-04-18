Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 250 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.86. 305,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,713. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $503.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

