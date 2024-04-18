J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.83.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 8.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.