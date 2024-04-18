Key Financial Inc Buys New Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELV. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
FELV opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $29.27.
