Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,749 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

