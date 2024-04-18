KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $264.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.99 and a 200-day moving average of $281.37. The company has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.