Matson Money. Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Matson Money. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,355,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $111,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 693,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,082. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

