MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,287.88 and last traded at $1,271.19. Approximately 895,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,204,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,188.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,271.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $2,347,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $2,347,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,251 shares of company stock valued at $113,311,032. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.