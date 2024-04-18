Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 6,036 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after acquiring an additional 723,106 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,738,000 after buying an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after buying an additional 410,884 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 160,220 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

