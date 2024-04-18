NBW Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

TYL stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $401.39. 69,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,450. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

