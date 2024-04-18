Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $612.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $604.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.28.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

