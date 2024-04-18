OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 31 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $459.85. The stock had a trading volume of 383,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.21. The stock has a market cap of $428.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

