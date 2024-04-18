OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 5,569 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AES were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,721. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

