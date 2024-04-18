OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $521.83. 254,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.