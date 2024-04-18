Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 167,932 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9,861.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

JPST remained flat at $50.34 during trading on Thursday. 2,806,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,257. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

