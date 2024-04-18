OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 1,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,532. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth $7,816,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,360 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.