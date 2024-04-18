Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $3,695,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.