SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 952 ($11.85).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.00) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($12.97) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($87,439.31). 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEGRO stock traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 840.40 ($10.46). 3,412,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,266. The stock has a market cap of £11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,001.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 913 ($11.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 865.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 829.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,333.33%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

