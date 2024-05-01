Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.21. The company had a trading volume of 433,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average is $197.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.